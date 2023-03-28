Two Township Non-Profits Among 40 Receiving Somerset Patriots Tickets

BATTER UP – Somerset County Commissioners Director Shanel Robinson selected the winners of Patriots tickets to use in the Commissioners’ suite at the ballpark. (Graphic: Somerset County Commissioners.)

Two township non-profit organizations are among 40 in Somerset County which will receive Somerset Patriots’ tickets for use this season in the Somerset County Commissioners’ private suite at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater.

The Franklin non-profits receiving the tickets are Elizabeth Avenue Volunteer Fire Co. Station 26 and Sterling Point Men’s Club.

Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson selected the 40 nonprofit organizations to receive the tickets, according to a press release.

Winners of the annual County Board of Commissioners Community Suite Drawing will have the opportunity to enjoy a home game to see the Somerset Patriots. Opening day at the ballpark is Thursday, April 6 and there will be fireworks at 6:30 p.m.

“Our dedicated nonprofits provide valuable services and programs that make a positive impact in our communities. We are so grateful to the employees and volunteers who tirelessly continue to serve our residents,” said Robinson said in the release. “This tradition is a way for us to show our gratitude to those organizations.”

The Commissioners’ suite comes with 30 tickets to the game, comfortable couches in a climate- controlled indoor suite, plus seats along the third-base line to watch the game.

Winners are nonprofit organizations with a client base consisting of at least 50 percent Somerset County residents, community organizations located in Somerset County, or organizations that have a facility based in Somerset County and are serving Somerset County residents, according to the release.

All winners have been providing significant community service for Somerset County or providing volunteerism to the county’s residents, the release said.



