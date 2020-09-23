Two Somerset Men Busted On Drug Charges

Two Hillcrest Avenue residents face multiple drug-related charges after a September 14 search of their home revealed cocaine valued at $50,000.

The arrests stem from a joint investigation carried out by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force and the United State Postal Inspection Service that started on September 11, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The agencies were investigating “suspicious parcels” being mailed to the home, according to the release.

One such parcel was intercepted, and a sniff inspection by Basilone, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office K-9, determined the package contained drugs, the release said.

Officials obtained an “anticipatory” search warrant on September 14, after which it was determined that one of the men received another suspicious package at the Hillcrest Avenue home, the release said.

The search warrant was executed and resulted in the discovery of about a half-gram of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Both men were charged with 1st Degree Possession of a CDS (cocaine over 5 ounces) with the Intent to Distribute, 2nd Degree Possession of CDS (cocaine over 5 ounces) with the Intent to Distribute within 500 feet of a public park, and Disorderly Persons Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to the release.

The men were housed in the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, pending bail hearings, according to the release.



