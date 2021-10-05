Two People Quarantined, 28 Covid-19 Cases In School District

Elizabeth Avenue School has reported nine cases of Covid-19 infection, the most in township schools. (Photo: Franklin Township Schools.)

Two people affiliated with the school district are in quarantine, and there are 28 total Covid-19 cases in district schools as of October 4.

The coronavirus cases are spread out among all district schools save one – Claremont Elementary School – and the main District office.

A total of 12 students, 15 staff members and one vendor have tested positive for the virus, according to the District.

District spokeswoman Mary Clark said the District could not comment on where those individuals contracted the virus.

The breakdown of cases as of October 4 is as follows:

Franklin High School: 3 cases

Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus: 2 cases

Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith Campus: 1 case

Conerly Road School: 4 cases

Elizabeth Avenue School: 9 cases

Franklin Park School: 2 cases

Hillcrest School: 2 cases

MacAfee Road School: 1 case

Pine Grove Manor School: 2 cases

Central Office: 2 cases, including one vendor

Eight of those cases were reported before school started on September 9.

Clark said that the District has not yet used the rapid testing kits provided by Somerset County before the start of this school year.

“The district Testing Protocol calls for use of on site testing kits when students present with certain symptoms, such as chills, rigors (shivers), myalgia (muscle aches), headache, sore throat, nausea, fatigue, congestion or a runny nose,” Clark wrote in an email. “These symptoms may be attributed to a variety of conditions.”

“However, if the student presents with other symptoms, indicative of Covid-19, such as fever, vomiting, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, new olfactory disorder, or new taste disorder, they are sent home and must present a negative test for Covid-19 and a medical clearance note from their doctor,” she wrote.