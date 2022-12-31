Two People Injured In ‘Serious’ Easton Avenue Car Accident

Two people, including a township resident, were seriously injured and part of Easton Avenue was closed for eight hours early in the morning of December 31 following a two-car collision resulting in an overturned vehicle, police said.

One of those injured had to be extricated from their vehicle by firefighters, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

Police received multiple calls about the accident at approximately 12:43 a.m., according to the press release.

Responding officers performed life-saving measures on the injured until care was turned over to emergency medical services, according to the release.

Injured was a 21-year-old Franklin Township resident, and a 26-year-old Bound Brook resident, according to the release.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, a BMW M6, traveling southbound on Easton Avenue, crossed over the double center line, and crashed into a Lexus UX that was traveling northbound on Easton Avenue.

A section of Easton Avenue was closed for eight hours during the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Ryan Ellington at 732-873-5533 extension 3174 or at ryan.ellington@franklinnj.gov.



