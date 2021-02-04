Two New Warehouses Approved For Elizabeth Avenue

An architect’s rendering of the proposed warehouse at 490 Elizabeth Avenue.

Two new warehouse projects were approved February 3 by the Planning Board.

And they’re both targeted for Elizabeth Avenue.

The first, proposed by Executive Drive Investments, is for a 48,037-square-foot warehouse/office space at 490 Elizabeth Avenue.

The office will take up about 2,000 square feet of that space, the Board was told.

An existing home and some outbuildings will be demolished to make way for the warehouse, the Board was told.

The warehouse will have 45 parking spaces and five loading docks, Michael Rodrigues, the project’s engineer, told the Board.

The second project is slated to be built at 483 and 485 Elizabeth Avenue, and was proposed by Elizabeth Realty Partners.

The plan is to subdivide the 8.4-acre lot to build a 76,230-square-foot warehouse on one lot and keep an existing house on the other, the Board was told.

The site will be accessible by a 30-foot-wide drive, Julia Algeo, the project’s engineer, told the Board.



