Two More Township Men Charged For Shooting Incidents

Two more township men have been arrested in connection with December 30 and 31, 2019 shootings which resulted in the wounding of one elderly man.

The suspects, aged 20 and 23, were arrested on February 5 in separate locations, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The 20-year-old, a Holly Street resident, was charged with two counts of 1st Degree Attempted Murder and one count of 2nd Degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, according to the press release.

The 23-year-old, a Victoria Drive resident, has been charged with two counts of 1st Degree Attempted Murder and one count of 2nd Degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. He was also charged with 3rd Degree Resisting Arrest, according to the press release.

The arrests stem from investigations of a Dec. 30 shooting incident on Barker Road, in which about 27 shots were fired into a home there at about 4:30 a.m., and a Dec. 31 shooting incident on King Road, in which about 30 shots were fired into a home there at about 2:26 a.m., leaving one man with a wound to his leg.

Both suspects have been lodged at the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, pending detention hearings, according to court documents.

The shootings were part of a spate of similar incidents in the last few months of 2019 which left two people dead and one wounded.

Anyone with information about the Dec. 30 and 31 shootings is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



