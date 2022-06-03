Two More FHS Athletes Sign Letters Of Intent

Jasmine Jackson and Holly Attanasio, center, left to right, signed their collegiate Letters of Intent June 2 at Franklin High School. Also pictured is FHS Principal Nick Solomon, far left, and FHS Athletic Director Ken Margolin, far right.

Two more Franklin High School athletes signed letters of intent during a short ceremony June 2.

The athletes honored were Jasmine Jackson, who will run track for Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C., and Holly Attanasio, who will cheer for the University of Rhode Island in South Kingston, R.I.

FHS Athletic Director Ken Margolin heaped praise on both women while their friends and family looked on.

“This is the best part of my job,” he said.

“Holly and Jasmine committed after we had signing days for the other athletes, but I thought it was important that we acknowledge them,” Margolin said.

Attanasio, Margolin said, is the first FHS cheerleader who will cheer for a Division I team during his tenure as AD.

“It’s no small feat to be cheering in a Division I college,” he said.

“For us, that came out of left field, we didn’t even know that was happening,” he said. “That speaks to all the hard work you’ve done, while you’ve been involved in the program.”

“We’re just really proud of you, as I’m sure your family is as well,” Margolin said.

Jackson, Margolin said, has participated on the varsity level for three sports during her tenure at FHS.

“And she’s excelled in all three,” he said.

“Like our other student athlete, she hasn’t only excelled on the field, but she’s excelled in the classroom,” he said. “Scholar athlete, representing our school, tons of community service. Like both of our student athletes, really speaks to a great upbringing.”

“Jasmine has really made an impact on the school,” he said. “Her athletic career has definitely had its obstacles. You have handled them with grace and maturity, and you have always been a tremendous teammate and a tremendous classmate.”

“I have learned a lot about human beings watching how you handle your adversity,” Margolin said.

“I’m very, very, very excited about your future and what you’re going to do with the Golden Bulls in the warm weather, and I’m very, very proud of your accomplishments,” he said.

Here are some scenes from the day:





