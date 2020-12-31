Two Men Charged In November Murder Of Township Resident

Two men have been charged with the November 2 murder of a 34-year-old Franklin Park resident, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

A 30-year-old Edison man was arrested on December 22 and a 30-year-old Augusta, Ga. man was arrested on December 30, according to the release.

The Edison man was arrested in a shopping area in Clark, and the Georgia man was arrested in a home in Augusta, according to the release.

Police on November 2 responded to numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting victim in a Hamilton Street barber shop. Officers responding to teh barber shop found 34-year-old Denny Sanchez suffering from a gunshot wound.

Franklin Township Police officers and emergency medical personnel conducted life-saving measures, after which Sanchez was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the press release.

The two-month homicide investigation was conducted by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Franklin Township Police Department.

Assisting in teh Georgia man’s arrest were members of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations Atlanta Field Office, according to the press release.

Both men were charged with 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Robbery, and 2nd Degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, according to the release.

The Edison man was found with a firearm, so he was also charged with 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, according to the release.

The Edison man is lodged in teh Somerset County Jail, Somerville, pending a detention hearing, and the Georgia man is being held in Richmond County Jail, Augusta, Ga., pending extradition to New Jersey, the release said.

Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson thanked all of the investigators assigned to the investigation, including members of the Richmond County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Atlanta Field Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations Newark Field Office and the United States Secret Service for their assistance in this investigation.

Anyone with information relating on this case is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



