Two From Franklin Make Political ‘Power List’

Patrick Colligan

Patrick Murray

Two people with Franklin ties are among 100 state residents recognized by an online publication as being among the most powerful non-elected political figures in New Jersey.

The 2023 edition of the New Jersey Globe’s “Power List” includes Patrick Murray, a township resident and head of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, and Patrick Colligan, a township police officer and president of the state Police Benevolent Association.

The “Power List” “identifies New Jersey’s 100 most politically powerful personalities,” writes the Globe in its introduction. “This is an insider’s list.”

“We looked at every aspect of New Jersey politics and zeroed in on those who impact politics and government in the Garden State,” according to the introduction.

Murray, who is ranked No. 61, was named to the list because he “is smart and, more often than not, right,” according to the publication. “That’s why people across America listen to him.”

Colligan, ranked No. 62, is on the list because, “for the men and women of his union, (he) won’t hesitate to call out powerful people for being wrong – and have their backs when they are right,” according to the publication.

