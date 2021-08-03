Two Alabama Men Charged With Hotel Robbery

Two Alabama men are being held in the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, facing charges connected with the alleged armed robbery of a township man in a Worlds Fair Drive hotel room.

The victim called police at about 5:41 a.m. July 13 and reported that two men, who he knew, robbed him at gunpoint of $450 in cash, a Bluetooth speaker and some alcohol, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim told police that the men forced him into his hotel room, and one of them placed what he said was a gun against his head, the release said.

The two men were arrested on July 21 in Montgomery and Tallassee, Alabama by local police, according to the release.

The two men were extradited from Alabama to New Jersey, according to the release.

The men were each charged with 1st Degree Robbery, 2nd Degree Possession of a Handgun for an Unlawful Purpose and 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun.

