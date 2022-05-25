Township’s Saffie Kallon Honored For Work With Youth Center

Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois, far right, presents a special plaque to Saffie Kallon, second from right, for her work on the township Youth Center.

The celebration of the new Franklin Township Youth Center continued at the May 24 Township Council meeting, with a special presentation to one of the Center’s guiding forces.

Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois (D-At Large) credited with having the vision for the Center and laying the groundwork for the facility, awarded a special plaque to Saffie Kallon, the township’s Special Projects Director.

It was Kallon, Francois said, who was “the one who put the Youth Center together. It was a special project for you, you worked on it non-stop.”

“You poured your heart, you poured your soul, you got the kids together, you had youth forums, you had community forums, you had so many activities, you spent so much time with the construction company with the architect … you orchestrated all of that,” she said. “You put all the pieces together, you managed everything.”

“You, hands-on, are the reason why we have the Youth Center,” Francois said. “Without you, we would not have that Youth Center.”

“The work you did will have many, many years of impact on our youth,” she said. “When they walk in that building, they have to feel special, because what you did was special.”

Kallon, visibly moved, thanked the people who worked with her on the project.

“There’s a joy about that Youth Center,” she said. “If you stand in the middle of it, it takes your breath away. It’s because of the potential that’s there to help this community. It is awe-inspiring. It is a glimpse into what can be.”

“I can’t say how honored I am to hold this plaque,” Kallon said. “I’ve never worked with a group of people who are so dedicated to their craft, and your craft is to build community.”

“I walk in the footsteps of all of the people who did the work to do all of this,” she said. “There are so many people who came and are continuing to do this work. I’m honored to be in your presence.”



