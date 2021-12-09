Township’s Leaf Collection Program Extended By One Week

An unusually warm fall has prompted township officials to extend the annual leaf collection program by one week.

Residents who live in Zone 1 will have their final pickup during the week of December 20, and residents who live in Zone 2 will have their final pickup the week of December 13.

Township bags are no longer required for the program, any 30-gallon recyclable, biodegradable bag will do. All leaves must be placed in these bags. Bags that contain grass clippings, or anything other than leaves, will be rejected.

Bags should be kept to less than 25 pounds in weight.

Residents should place their bags at curbside before 7 a.m. on the Monday of the pickup week. Depending on workload, the bags may be picked up on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

Leaf bags may also be taken to the Convenience Center, School Avenue and Berry Street, during the center’s operating hours.

Residents who do not wish to bag their leaves can composyt them in their yards.

To learn more, contact Rutgers Cooperative Extension and ask for Fact Sheet 074, Backyard Leaf Composting, and Fact Sheet 117, Using Leaf Compost.

More information is also available at https://njaes.rutgers.edu/ or 732-932-9306.



