Township’s 9-11 Observance Will Be Virtual

The township’s annual “Patriots’ Day” observance of the September 11 terrorist attacks will be held virtually this year. (File photo.)

The official township observance of the September 11 terrorist attacks will be held virtually this year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by Township Manager Robert Vornlocker during the Township Council’s September 8 meeting.

In the five years since the township’s 9-11 Memorial was erected next to the main branch of the public library, an outdoor ceremony has been held featuring speakers and the playing of bagpipes.

But restrictions imposed by the coronavirus response forced the township to turn the ceremony into a virtual one this year.

Vornlocker noted that the township’s official observance would have been held prior to the Sept. 8 Council meeting.

This year, speakers who would have normally appeared in-person have videoed their presentations for an observance coordinated by Windy White, the township’s special events coordinator, Vornlocker said.

“Those members who would ordinarily participate as speakers have prepared remarks in front of the 9-11 memorial that were recorded by members of our staff and have put together a very nice tribute,” he said.

“Look to our web site, look to social media, so you can have an opportunity to see that 9-11 memorial service on 9-11,” he said.