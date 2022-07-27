Township Woman Leads Statewide Business Group

Graphic: NJAWBO

A township woman is repeating her role leading the New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners.

Bertha Robinson, owner of Star One Professional Services of Somerset, was installed as state president for the second consecutive year during the organization’s May 23 virtual board meeting.

“I have served actively on the NJAWBO board for several years and am happy to continue serving as president of this wonderfully supportive statewide association for women business owners,” Robinson said in a press release. “NJAWBO’s future is bright, and I encourage all women business owners in the Garden State to become members.”

Robinson was installed on the organization’s Board of Trustees with 11 other members.

Established in 1978, the New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners (NJAWBO) is the longest-standing, statewide organization of women business owners in New Jersey. Its primary objective is to encourage and support business ownership by women, provide a legislative voice for the interests of women-owned businesses, and offer leadership, professional development, and networking opportunities for business owners.



