Township Woman Among Two Saturday Night Shooting Victims

Police are investigating an October 2 shooting that left two people wounded.

Neither of the unidentified victims – a township woman and an Edison man – suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police were dispatched to the Fuller Street-Franklin Boulevard area at about 10:33 p.m. on a call of shots being fired, according to the release.

Responding officers found the woman, who told police she was shot while walking to a party.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the release said.

During the initial investigation, detectives were notified of the second victim, the Edison man, who took himself to the hospital, according to the release.

Police say they do not have a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information relating to this shooting is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



