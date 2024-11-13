Township Updates Street Resurfacing Projects
Here are the latest updates on the Township’s 2024 resurfacing program.
Cornelius Way Resurfacing -paving will be completed on this project on 11/12/24
- Cornelius Way – Paved
- Gunther Loop- Paved
- Pucillo Ln – Paved
- Debow St-Paved
- Jean Rd – Paved
- Lenape Dr
- Railroad Ave -Paved
- Virginia Ct -Paved
- Fort St – Paved
- Stone Leigh Way – Paved
- Elm St – Paved
- Adams – Paved
Home, Ambrose and Dunbar St’s Resurfacing -Concrete work in progress- Weather Permitting
New Brunswick Rd ( Willow to DeMott) – Concrete work in progress- Weather Permitting
Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing – Concrete work in progress- Weather Permitting
- Rodgers Ave
- Waldorf St
- Hunt Rd
- Continental Rd
- Elmwood St
- Holly St
- Victor St
- Martin St
Blackwells Mills Rd Reclamation -COMPLETED
Suydam Rd Area Resurfacing – COMPLETED
- Suydam Rd – Paved
- Benjamin Griggs – Paved
- Peoples Line Rd -Paved
Arden Area Resurfacing -COMPLETED
- Shannon Ct -Paved
- Arden St – Paved
- Park St – Paved
- Gary Ct – Paved
- Laird Terr – Paved
- Girard Ave (Easton Ave to Fairmount) – Paved
Mosher Rd Area Resurfacing -COMPLETED
- Mosher Rd -Paved
- Acken Ln -Paved
- Tournquist Ct -Paved
- Washington Ave -Paved
- Barbieri Ct -Paved
- Eden St – Paved
- Mettlers Rd – Paved