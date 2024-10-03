Quantcast

Township Updates Street Projects

Added by Bill Bowman on October 2, 2024.
Here is the latest on a number of street projects undertaken in the township:

Suydam Rd Area Resurfacing – Suydam Rd milling and paving the week of October 1, 2024. Road to be closed during the day time hours. Weather Permitting

  • Suydam Rd
  • Benjamin Griggs – Paved
  • Peoples Line Rd -Paved

Mosher Rd Area Resurfacing – Mettlers Rd milling to start 10/3/24. Barbieri Ct paving in progress. All is Weather Permitting

  • Mosher Rd -Paved
  • Acken Ln -Paved
  • Tournquist Ct -Paved
  • Washington Ave -Paved
  • Barbieri Ct
  • Eden St – Paved
  • Mettlers Rd

Cornelius Way Resurfacing – Milling to begin on Cornelius Way  on or about 10/9/24. Weather permitting

  • Cornelius Way
  • Gunther Loop
  • Pucillo Ln
  • Debow St
  • Jean Rd
  • Lenape Dr
  • Railroad Ave
  • Virginia Ct
  • Fort St
  • Stone Leigh Way
  • Elm St

Home, Ambrose and Dunbar St’s Resurfacing -Concrete work to begin October 7, 2024 – Weather Permitting

New Brunswick Rd ( Willow to DeMott) – Concrete work to begin on or about October 7, 2024- Weather Permitting

Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing – Concrete work to begin on or about October 7, 2024 – Weather Permitting

  • Rodgers Ave
  • Waldorf St
  • Hunt Rd
  • Continental Rd
  • Elmwood St
  • Holly St
  • Victor St
  • Martin St

Blackwells Mills Rd Reclamation -COMPLETED

Arden Area Resurfacing  -COMPLETED

  • Shannon Ct -Paved
  • Arden St – Paved
  • Park St – Paved
  • Gary Ct – Paved
  • Laird Terr – Paved
  • Girard Ave (Easton Ave to Fairmount) – Paved

