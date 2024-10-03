Township Updates Street Projects
Here is the latest on a number of street projects undertaken in the township:
Suydam Rd Area Resurfacing – Suydam Rd milling and paving the week of October 1, 2024. Road to be closed during the day time hours. Weather Permitting
- Suydam Rd
- Benjamin Griggs – Paved
- Peoples Line Rd -Paved
Mosher Rd Area Resurfacing – Mettlers Rd milling to start 10/3/24. Barbieri Ct paving in progress. All is Weather Permitting
- Mosher Rd -Paved
- Acken Ln -Paved
- Tournquist Ct -Paved
- Washington Ave -Paved
- Barbieri Ct
- Eden St – Paved
- Mettlers Rd
Cornelius Way Resurfacing – Milling to begin on Cornelius Way on or about 10/9/24. Weather permitting
- Cornelius Way
- Gunther Loop
- Pucillo Ln
- Debow St
- Jean Rd
- Lenape Dr
- Railroad Ave
- Virginia Ct
- Fort St
- Stone Leigh Way
- Elm St
Home, Ambrose and Dunbar St’s Resurfacing -Concrete work to begin October 7, 2024 – Weather Permitting
New Brunswick Rd ( Willow to DeMott) – Concrete work to begin on or about October 7, 2024- Weather Permitting
Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing – Concrete work to begin on or about October 7, 2024 – Weather Permitting
- Rodgers Ave
- Waldorf St
- Hunt Rd
- Continental Rd
- Elmwood St
- Holly St
- Victor St
- Martin St
Blackwells Mills Rd Reclamation -COMPLETED
Arden Area Resurfacing -COMPLETED
- Shannon Ct -Paved
- Arden St – Paved
- Park St – Paved
- Gary Ct – Paved
- Laird Terr – Paved
- Girard Ave (Easton Ave to Fairmount) – Paved