Township Turns Out For Inaugural National Night Out Celebration

Zach Lichtmann, left, stares into the heavens with three township residents as they look for the International Space Station, which was flying 300 miles overhead during the National Night Out celebration.

Hundreds of township residents came out to the Municipal Complex on August 2 for Franklin’s first observance of the National Night Out celebration.

The residents were greeted by about 30 vendors and organizations eager to talk about their missions.

Founded in 1984, National Night Out “is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” according to the organization’s web site. “National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

The evening featured music in the Cultural Arts Gazebo, food trucks and carnival-style games.

Also on hand to help the township celebrate was U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12), as well as Somerset County Commissioners, Somerset County Sheriff Darren Russo, Mayor Phil Kramer and several Township Council members.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate broadcast an extended live stream program from the celebration:

Here are some scenes from the evening:





