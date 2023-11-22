Township ‘Top Soccer’ Director Honored By County

AWARD WINNERS – (Back row, left to right): Somerset County Commissioners Melonie Marano, Deputy Director Douglas Singleterry and Sara Sooy. (Front row, left to right): Alternatives Inc. Vice President of Admissions and Development, Carolyn Suero and President Nancy Good; Branchburg Township Public School District Learning Disabilities Teacher Consultant (LDT-C), Case Manager, Heather Lilly; Top Soccer Club Director and Coordinator, Nancy Llanos; Manville Recreation Department Fitness Instructor, Lea Sargiotto; Somerset County Commissioner Paul Drake; USA Karate Academy Employee Patricia Fiorelli; Midland School Director of Strategic Planning Nancy Swiatek and President/Chief Executive Officer Shawn Mclnerney; Office on Aging and Disability Services Coordinator Sandra Avellan and Community Educator Jannell Wilson. (Photo: Somerset County Commissioners).

The Director of the township’s Top Soccer program was presented with an Honorable Mention by the Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services and the Board of County Commissioners for outstanding support of residents with disabilities.

Awards were given to seven individuals and businesses. Nominees were required to demonstrate a commitment to advocating for people with disabilities, promoting awareness, and for making a significant impact when serving this population.

Nancy Llanos, Volunteer Director-Coordinator for Top Soccer Program, received an Honorable Mention for launching the program that introduces and encourages children with disabilities to play soccer in a safe, and fun environment, according to a press release about the awards. The program has expanded to 40 participants and 20 “buddies” who serve as volunteer mentors.

“Ms. Llanos and Top Soccer are a wonderful example of a program that fosters inclusion, independence and empowerment,” Peter Clark, her nominator, said in the release. “She should be commended for her compassion and leadership skills.”

“The county is grateful to those who help people with disabilities have their voices heard,” Somerset County Commissioner Paul M. Drake said in the release. “Advocates for this population help foster awareness and change, which benefits communities and society overall.”

The other award recipients were USA Karate Academy Inc., Green Brook; Bill Liberatore, Director of Human Services, Midland School, North Branch; Patricia McMurtry, Board of Trustees Secretary, Board Liaison to the Corporate Compliance Committee, Alternatives Inc., Raritan; Heather Lilly, Learning Disabilities Teacher Consultant (LDT-C), Case Manager, Child Study Team, Branchburg Township Public School District; Karen Zubulake, Bernards Township Work-Based Learning Program Advocate, Bernards Township, and Lea Sargiotto, Fitness Instructor, Manville Recreation Department, Manville.











