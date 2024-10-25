Township Students Garner Merit Scholarship Commendations

COMMENDED STUDENTS – SCVTHS 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Students (left to right) Chahel Kumar of Somerset, Vaishvik Vidavalapati of Somerset, Raaida Naser of Somerset, National Merit Semifinalist Chaitanyaa Vyas of Hillsborough and National Merit Semifinalist Vaanya Salwan of Bridgewater, and Commended Students Sreelakshmi Isukapalli of Green Brook, Gagan Voonna of Somerset, and Max Chen of Hillsborough. (Photo: SCVT).

Four township residents, students at Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School in Bridgewater, were among six SCVT Commended Students in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Chahel Kumar, Raaida Naser, Vaishvik Vidavalapati, and Gagan Voonna, all of Somerset, were given the award.

The SCVTHS Commended students are among 34,000 students throughout the nation who are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, according to a press release about the program. Although they will not continue in the 2025 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the competition by taking the PSAT/NMSQT, the release said.

“These students represent a valuable national resource” an NMSC spokesperson said in the release. “Recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”



