Township Shade Tree Sale Returns

AMERICAN YELLOWWOOD – An American Yellowwood Tree, one of three varieties offered in the shade tree sale.

Township residents can once again purchase shade trees through the annual Franklin Township shade tree sale.

Trees, which cost $110 each, are available on a first-come, first-served basis by registering online at https://franklintwp.seamlessdocs.com/f/ShadeTreeSale

🌳FAQs:

– Only Franklin Township Residents can purchase a tree

– Only one tree per address, in Franklin Township

– There are three types of trees available, if you don’t get your first or second choice, you’ll be given the type of tree that is left

– There are no refunds or returns on trees

– Trees must be paid for and picked up on the weekend of April 27-28

– All trees come with tree guards and cost $110, which is a significant discount over retail tree prices

– We will shut off the online form when all of the trees have been purchased, so act fast!

For more details, and information about the trees that are available, go to the Shade Tree Sale page on the Township Website: Annual Tree Sale | Township of Franklin, NJ (franklintwpnj.org)

🌳 20 Trees have arrived for our 2024 Sale – we have three varieties:

Halka Locust https://mortonarb.org/plant-and-protect/trees-and-plants/honey-locust/

Swamp White Oak https://mortonarb.org/plant-and-protect/trees-and-plants/swamp-white-oak/

American Yellowwood https://mortonarb.org/plant-and-protect/trees-and-plants/yellowwood/

All three are great for our area and will add color and shade to your property. The trees are bare root, and over 5-feet tall, and need to be planted and watered immediately.

To sign up to purchase a tree, fill out the online form at: https://franklintwp.seamlessdocs.com/f/ShadeTreeSale

For more information and photos of the varieties of trees, download the brochure below.

Shade Tree Commission Flier 2024





