Township Road Projects Updated

Added by Bill Bowman on October 31, 2024.
The Township has released the latest updates of its 2024 road program.

Cornelius Way Resurfacing – Milling of Fort St and Adams St to begin November 1. Weather permitting

  • Cornelius Way – Paved
  • Gunther Loop- Paved
  • Pucillo Ln – Paved
  • Debow St-Paved
  • Jean Rd – Paved
  • Lenape Dr
  • Railroad Ave -Paved
  • Virginia Ct -Paved
  • Fort St
  • Stone Leigh Way – Paved
  • Elm St

Home, Ambrose and Dunbar St’s Resurfacing -Concrete work in progress- Weather Permitting

New Brunswick Rd ( Willow to DeMott) – Concrete work in progress- Weather Permitting

Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing – Concrete work to begin on or about November 6, 2024 – Weather Permitting

  • Rodgers Ave
  • Waldorf St
  • Hunt Rd
  • Continental Rd
  • Elmwood St
  • Holly St
  • Victor St
  • Martin St

Blackwells Mills Rd Reclamation -COMPLETED

Suydam Rd Area Resurfacing – COMPLETED

  • Suydam Rd – Paved
  • Benjamin Griggs – Paved
  • Peoples Line Rd -Paved

Arden Area Resurfacing  -COMPLETED

  • Shannon Ct -Paved
  • Arden St – Paved
  • Park St – Paved
  • Gary Ct – Paved
  • Laird Terr – Paved
  • Girard Ave (Easton Ave to Fairmount) – Paved

Mosher Rd Area Resurfacing -COMPLETED

  • Mosher Rd -Paved
  • Acken Ln -Paved
  • Tournquist Ct -Paved
  • Washington Ave -Paved
  • Barbieri Ct -Paved
  • Eden St – Paved
  • Mettlers Rd – Paved



