Township Residents Victims Of Fraud

Added by Bill Bowman on December 13, 2023.
Two township residents reported earlier this month that they were victims of fraud totaling of $43,000.

In the first report, made December 7, a resident told police that four different people gained access to his bank account and removed $13,000 from it through wire transfers.

The resident said he believed the suspects were able to take over his computer.

In the second instance, a resident reported on December 8 that he had been conned out of money in late November.

The resident told police that he was contacted by a person calling themself “Mike Mesey” who told him that he needed to wire $30,000 to settle a debt.

The resident withdrew the money and gave it to a man described as being Asian. The man left in a black BMW with tinted windows.

