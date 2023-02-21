Township Residents Victims Of Catalytic Converter Thefts

A number of catalytic converters were stolen from township residents’ cars during mid-February, Franklin Township Police said.

The bulk of the thefts were reported on February 14, according to police.

The thefts reported are as follows:

February 14

A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the early morning hours in the area of Hillcrest Ave. Three suspects were observed on camera fleeing the area in a white hatchback. The auto part was valued at $300.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Dahlia Rd. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part and damage were valued at $1,500.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Highland Ave. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part and damage were valued at $1,000.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the early morning hours in the area of Winthrop Rd. The victim heard the sound of a power tool at approximately 0400hrs and observed a white vehicle flee the area. The auto part and damage were valued at $1,000.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Marcy St. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part was valued at $800.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft in the area of Atlantic Rd. during the overnight hours. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white sedan. The auto part was valued at $1,000.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft in the area Austin Ave. during the overnight hours. The victim heard power tools at approximately 0430hrs and observed a white sedan flee the area. The victim valued the auto part at $6,000.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Girard Ave. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part was valued at $926.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft in the area of Thomas Rd. during the overnight hours. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part was valued at $170.00.

February 16

A Somerset resident was a victim of a catalytic converter theft in the area of Rodney Ave. during the overnight hours. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part was valued at $800.00.

February 17

A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft between 02/13/23 and 02/17/23 in the area of Marcy St. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part was valued at $250.00.

Tips regarding catalytic converter thefts: