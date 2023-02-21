Township Residents Victims Of Catalytic Converter Thefts
A number of catalytic converters were stolen from township residents’ cars during mid-February, Franklin Township Police said.
The bulk of the thefts were reported on February 14, according to police.
The thefts reported are as follows:
February 14
- A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the early morning hours in the area of Hillcrest Ave. Three suspects were observed on camera fleeing the area in a white hatchback. The auto part was valued at $300.00.
- A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Dahlia Rd. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part and damage were valued at $1,500.00.
- A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Highland Ave. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part and damage were valued at $1,000.00.
- A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the early morning hours in the area of Winthrop Rd. The victim heard the sound of a power tool at approximately 0400hrs and observed a white vehicle flee the area. The auto part and damage were valued at $1,000.00.
- A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Marcy St. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part was valued at $800.00.
- A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft in the area of Atlantic Rd. during the overnight hours. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white sedan. The auto part was valued at $1,000.00.
- A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft in the area Austin Ave. during the overnight hours. The victim heard power tools at approximately 0430hrs and observed a white sedan flee the area. The victim valued the auto part at $6,000.00.
- A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Girard Ave. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part was valued at $926.00.
- A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft in the area of Thomas Rd. during the overnight hours. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part was valued at $170.00.
February 16
- A Somerset resident was a victim of a catalytic converter theft in the area of Rodney Ave. during the overnight hours. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part was valued at $800.00.
February 17
- A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft between 02/13/23 and 02/17/23 in the area of Marcy St. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part was valued at $250.00.
Tips regarding catalytic converter thefts:
- Park your vehicle inside your garage or in secure side yard.
- If you have to park outside, leave on exterior lights or install motion detector lights.
- Check into installing an additional sensor to convertors that set off the vehicle’s alarm when the thieves attempt to steal it.
- Ask your repair shop to tack weld the nut and bolt: it helps prevent most thieves from easily unbolting the assembly.
- Paint and/or engrave your converter with your VIN #. Marked converters make them less valuable to thieves.
- Residents are advised to call 911 if they see someone underneath a parked vehicle, especially late at night or other times when there are little to no other people around.