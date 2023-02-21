Quantcast

Township Residents Victims Of Catalytic Converter Thefts

Added by Bill Bowman on February 21, 2023.
Saved under Crime, Crime News

A number of catalytic converters were stolen from township residents’ cars during mid-February, Franklin Township Police said.

The bulk of the thefts were reported on February 14, according to police.

The thefts reported are as follows:

February 14

  • A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the early morning hours in the area of Hillcrest Ave. Three suspects were observed on camera fleeing the area in a white hatchback. The auto part was valued at $300.00.
  • A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Dahlia Rd. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part and damage were valued at $1,500.00.
  • A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Highland Ave. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part and damage were valued at $1,000.00.
  • A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the early morning hours in the area of Winthrop Rd. The victim heard the sound of a power tool at approximately 0400hrs and observed a white vehicle flee the area. The auto part and damage were valued at $1,000.00.
  • A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Marcy St. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part was valued at $800.00.
  • A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft in the area of Atlantic Rd. during the overnight hours. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white sedan. The auto part was valued at $1,000.00.
  • A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft in the area Austin Ave. during the overnight hours. The victim heard power tools at approximately 0430hrs and observed a white sedan flee the area. The victim valued the auto part at $6,000.00.
  • A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Girard Ave. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part was valued at $926.00.
  • A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft in the area of Thomas Rd. during the overnight hours. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part was valued at $170.00.

February 16

  • A Somerset resident was a victim of a catalytic converter theft in the area of Rodney Ave. during the overnight hours. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part was valued at $800.00.

February 17

  • A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft between 02/13/23 and 02/17/23 in the area of Marcy St. The suspect(s) is unknown. The auto part was valued at $250.00.

Tips regarding catalytic converter thefts:

  • Park your vehicle inside your garage or in secure side yard.
  • If you have to park outside, leave on exterior lights or install motion detector lights.
  • Check into installing an additional sensor to convertors that set off the vehicle’s alarm when the thieves attempt to steal it.
  • Ask your repair shop to tack weld the nut and bolt: it helps prevent most thieves from easily unbolting the assembly.
  • Paint and/or engrave your converter with your VIN #. Marked converters make them less valuable to thieves.
  • Residents are advised to call 911 if they see someone underneath a parked vehicle, especially late at night or other times when there are little to no other people around.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!