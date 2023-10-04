Township Residents Scammed Out Of Thousands Of Dollars

Two township residents were scammed out of a total of $39,000 in separate incidents in late September, police said.

In the first incident, which was reported on September 24, a township resident told police that they were duped out of $9,000.

A person calling himself “Marty Jackson” convinced the victim to give him $9,000 in gift cards under the guise that the victim had won $2.5 million from Publisher’s Clearing House, police said.

In the second incident, reported September 29, a township man was scammed out of $30,000 by three people, police said.

The man told police that he had been contacted by someone purporting to be an Amazon representative who advised him that his Amazon account had been compromised.

The victim was then transferred to someone purporting to be a Wells Fargo representative, who advised him to contact a U.S. Marshall.

The person purporting to be a U.S. Marshal convinced the victim to make multiple deposits into a Bitcoin account, allegedly to safeguard his finances, and to not tell anyone about it, police said.

All three individuals were scammers, police said.





