Township Residents Included In Statewide ‘Power 100’ List

Once again, Franklin Township is represented on a statewide political power list.

This time it’s Insider NJ’s Insider 100 Power List 2023. Representing the township on the list are Franklin Township Police Det. Pat Colligan and Township Councilmember Ed Potosnak.

Colligan, who is also the head of the state PBA, is a veteran of statewide power lists.

Insider NJ ranked Colligan at number 16, noting that he oversees the labor organizing activities of more than 33,000 police officers in New Jersey.

In addition to his elected role in the township, Potosnak is the executive director of the NJ League of Conservation Voters.

Ranking Potosnak at number 96, Insider NJ notes that he is “very hands’-on and politically savvy” and “has a clear priority of preserving clean air and water and safeguarding New Jersey’s open space.”















