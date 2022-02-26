Quantcast

Township Residents Honored On InsiderNJ ‘Power List’

Added by Bill Bowman on February 26, 2022.
Saved under Featured, General News
Deputy Mayor Crystal Pruitt was one of a number of Franklin residents included on the 2022 InsiderNJ African-American Power List. (File Photo).

Five Franklin residents have been named to the 2022 InsiderNJ African-American Power List.

The list includes more than 100 Black leaders in the state, representing politicians, community activists, and religious leaders, among others.

Topping the list for Franklin, and charted at No. 48 overall, is Somerset County Commission Director Shanell Robinson.

“The former Franklin Twp. Councilwoman made history in 2018 as the leader of the Democratic Board of Commissioners ticket that broke the GOP chokehold on county government,” the publication notes.”

Named as Honorable Mentions are:

  • Randal Pinkett
  • Somerset County Surrogate Tina Jalloh
  • Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois
  • Township Deputy Mayor Crystal Pruitt

The list also includes people with ties to the township:

  • U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, who is ranked No. 7 on the list
  • Former First Baptists Church of Lincoln Gardens Senior Pastor the Rev. DeForest “Buster” Soaries, who was named as an Honorable Mention.



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!