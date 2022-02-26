Township Residents Honored On InsiderNJ ‘Power List’

Deputy Mayor Crystal Pruitt was one of a number of Franklin residents included on the 2022 InsiderNJ African-American Power List. (File Photo).

Five Franklin residents have been named to the 2022 InsiderNJ African-American Power List.

The list includes more than 100 Black leaders in the state, representing politicians, community activists, and religious leaders, among others.

Topping the list for Franklin, and charted at No. 48 overall, is Somerset County Commission Director Shanell Robinson.

“The former Franklin Twp. Councilwoman made history in 2018 as the leader of the Democratic Board of Commissioners ticket that broke the GOP chokehold on county government,” the publication notes.”

Named as Honorable Mentions are:

Randal Pinkett

Somerset County Surrogate Tina Jalloh

Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois

Township Deputy Mayor Crystal Pruitt

The list also includes people with ties to the township:

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, who is ranked No. 7 on the list

Former First Baptists Church of Lincoln Gardens Senior Pastor the Rev. DeForest “Buster” Soaries, who was named as an Honorable Mention.





