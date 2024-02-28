Township Residents Honored At Council Meeting

FIREFIGHTER HONORED – Senior Fire Marshal Charles Maria holds his commendation at the February 27 Township Council meeting.

Two township residents received commendations for their volunteer work at the February 27 Township Council meeting.

Charles Maria, the Township’s Senior Fire Marshal, was honored for his volunteer work in fire service, and Sara Malone was honored by the township Environmental Advisory Commission for her work on the Shade Tree Commission.

Maria, who has been a Fire Marshal for more than 29 years, is also the department trainer.

In addition, according to the commendation, Maria has been a:

Volunteer Firefighter with Somerset Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company #1 for over 36 years, with being Line Officer for 11 years and six years as Chief

Appointed Commissioner in 2022 of the NJ Fire Safety Commission assisting and advising NJ DCA on the New Jersey Uniform Fire Safety Act;

Fire Service Instructor at the Somerset County Emergency Services Training Academy for over 24 years and is currently the Senior Lead Instructor.

Maria has also received many awards including the Life Saving Cross, the Distinguished Volunteer

Service Award and the Richard Vetter, Knights of Columbus Volunteer Service Award, according to the commendation.

Maria has also designed training courses, reviewed a firefighter training book and had a short story published in a firefighting magazine.

“I just want to thank the Council,” Maria said. “It’s been a long career, a long time, I’m just glad I could give back to my fire service community.”

Kramer said that Maria, who he’s known for 16 years, has “been a good friend, and anyone here who’s ever had their house saved, or themselves saved by a firefighter, it’s probably because of the training he’s developed. He’s a great asset to Franklin and he well-deserves this.”

Sara Malone and Paul Walitsky.

Environmental Commission chairman Paul Walitsky said Malone, who has been on the Shade Tree Commission for 10 years, was “instrumental in advancing the care and visibility of the tree canopy in Franklin Township. Sara worked tirelessly to educate the public through Arbor Day events and in getting Franklin Township Tree City USA certification.”

“She recruited several new members to the Shade Tree Commission, and developed plans to increase the use of automated tools … to measure, manage and contain canopy cover in Franklin,” he said. “She has donated thousands of hours in volunteer time to help manage the shade trees of Franklin Township.”

In thanking the Commission, Malone said, “this is quite an honor and a big surprise.”

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said that the first person he appointed to a commission after becoming Township manager was Malone.

“She’s put in 10 years of tremendous work in the Shade Tree Commission,” he said.





Your Thoughts

comments