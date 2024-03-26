Township Resident Leads SomCo VoTech In Bringing Music To Bridgeway

THE JOY OF MUSIC – SCVTHS Band Club members recently brought a little joy to Bridgeway Senior Healthcare in Bridgewater. Pictured are (l-r) club advisor Sr. Guillermo Reina, club President Vaanya Salwan of Bridgewater, Srishti Kishore of Hillsborough, Bhumija Grandhe of Bridgewater, Aarika Patel of Skillman, and club Vice President Margaret Kim of Somerset. (Photo: SCVTHS.)

A township woman was among the members of the Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School Band Club who recently spent an afternoon helping local senior citizens celebrate the start of Spring.

Club vice president Margaret Kim of Somerset, and club president Vaanya Salwan of Bridgewater, were joined by several other Band Club members at the event, held at Bridgeway Senior Healthcare in Bridgewater.

The students played a selection of music from a wide variety of eras and styles, from Elvis and the Beatles to Tom Petty and the theme from the movie La La Land.

In addition to bringing music to the residents of Bridgeway, Club members arrived bearing handwritten letters for the residents. At the suggestion of the center’s staff the writing on the notes was large and colorful, which helped make them easier to read and reinforced the positive messages contained on the pages.

The advisor for the SCVTHS Band Club, Spanish instructor Guillermo Reina, said he felt that no matter what stage of life one is, music is a gift that anyone can enjoy.

“It was amazing seeing some of the seniors in the audience crying and smiling while our students were playing,” he said in a press release about the visit.





