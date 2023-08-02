Quantcast

Township Observes National Night Out

Added by Bill Bowman on August 2, 2023.
The Franklin Township Police Department led the Township’s annual observance of National Night Out August 1 in the Municipal Complex parking lots.

This is the 39th year that National Night Out has been observed in the country. The event got its start in 1984 in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pa.

The township’s version included tours of the police headquarters, Touch-a-Truck with various first responder and public works vehicles, games, foods and vendors, including a number of non-profit organizations.

Sponsor for the event was CompoSecure, with Amazon, Confectionately Yours, Frito Lay, Herr’s, and ReadyRefresh providing donations to support it.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate was on the scene:

Here are some scenes from the event:



