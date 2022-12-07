Quantcast

Township Musician Performs With RVCC Student Jazz Ensemble

Added by Bill Bowman on December 6, 2022.
A township resident will join his fellow musicians December 15 in performing a jazz concert at Raritan Valley Community College’s Welpe Theatre, 118 Lamington Road, Branchburg.

Among the RVCC Student Jazz Ensemble is Christian Volpe of Somerset.

The ensemble will perform pieces by a variety of jazz artists including Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Oscar Pettiford, and Charlie Parker, according to a release about the performance.  The group also will perform music from the Great American songbook including familiar, beloved standards.

In addition to Volpe, the Student Jazz Ensemble includes the following members: Ian Richard Dalida and Christian Sergil, Somerville; Payton Teague and Gabriel Youngman, Flemington; Rodrigo Asencios, Bridgewater; Victoria Mango, East Brunswick; Nicholas Gallegos, Ringoes; and Felipe Primero Guzman, Phillipsburg.

The group is directed by John Loehrke of New York City.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $12 each, $8 for students and seniors. For tickets, contact the Box Office, 908-725-3420. For additional information, call 908-218-8876.

