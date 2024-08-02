Township Man Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assault

Yahmir Brown.

A 19-year-old township man has been sentenced to five years in state prison for a November 2022 assault, officials said.

Yahmir Brown was sentenced on July 1 for 2nd Degree Aggravated Assault, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brown was found guilty of the charge on May 10, following a week-long trial, according to the release.

Brown will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to the release.

Brown and an unidentified juvenile were charged with assaulting an employee of an unidentified local business, leaving the employee with multiple facial fractures, the night before Thanksgiving, 2022, according to the release.

The case was investigated by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Franklin Township Police Department.





