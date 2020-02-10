Township Man Indicted For Bias Intimidation, Threats Against Jamesburg Police Officers

A 25-year-old Somerset man has been indicted by a Middlesex County Grand Jury on charges of bias intimidation and making terroristic threats toward police officers.

The indictment was handed up on February 6, according to a press release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man was indicted for one count of 1st Degree Bias Intimidation, one count of 2nd Degree Bias Intimidation, and two counts of 3rd Degree Making Terroristic Threats.

According to the release, Jamesburg police were dispatched December 23, 2019 on a call of a disturbance in a parked car. The man became belligerent to police officers, yelling and cursing and using threatening language, as they were speaking to him, according to the release.

Police placed the man in the back of a patrol car, after which he attempted to kick out the rear window, and was arrested.

At police headquarters, the release said, the man continued to threaten police officers.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Jason Muller of the Jamesburg Police Department at (732) 521-0011.



