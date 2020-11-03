Township Man Dies From Gunshot Wound

A 34-year-old township resident died November 2 from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

The man, Denny Sanchez of Franklin Park, was found inside a Hamilton Street barber shop by police responding to a 9-1-1 call at about 8:41 p.m., according to a November 3 press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Franklin Township Police officers and emergency medical personnel conducted life-saving measures, after which Sanchez was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



