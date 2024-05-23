Township Man Convicted Of 2022 Beating

A 19-year-old township man was convicted on May 10 of a charge related to the 2022 beating of a man on Hamilton Street.

Yahmir Brown was convicted of 2nd Degree Aggravated Assault, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brown and a juvenile co-defendant were charged in November 2022 of assaulting the man, who was an employee of a Hamilton Street business, according to the release.

The victim sustained multiple facial fractures as a result of the assault, according to the release.

Brown faces a minimum of five years in New Jersey State Prison, with 85 percent of that term to be served without parole eligibility.

The investigation was conducted by Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Detective William Perez and Franklin Township Police Department Detectives Emma Bascom and Robert Brown, according to the release.





