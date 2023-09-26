Township Man Charged With Sexual Assault

A 42-year-old township man faces sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged September 11 incident.

A woman told police that she was sexually assaulted by the man early in the morning of Sept. 11, and that she knew her assailant, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The woman was interviewed at the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Child Advocacy Center by a detective from the Somerset County Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit, according to the release. An investigation was conducted by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit and detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department.

The man was placed under arrest later that day at the Franklin Township Police Department headquarters, according to the release. He was charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, 2nd Degree Sexual Assault, and 2nd Degree Aggravated Assault-Strangulation, and was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.





Your Thoughts

