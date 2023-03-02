Township Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A 23-year-old township man faces attempted murder and weapons charges after he allegedly tried to kill a man in Somerville, police said.

Somerville Police officers were dispatched to the area of North Gaston Avenue and East High Street at about 3:09 a.m. February 25 after police received reports of loud noises and vehicles speeding, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police spoke to the alleged intended victim, who said that he argued with the township man, after which the township man crashed his car into the one owned by the Somerville man, and then shot a handgun at him.

There were no injuries reported, according to the release.

An investigation by detectives from the Somerville Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit revealed the Somerset man as teh suspect, according to the release.

The township man surrendered to Franklin police on February 27, the release said. He was charged with one count of 1st Degree Attempted Murder and one count of 2nd Degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, the release said.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Somerville Police Department at (908) 725-0331 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



