Township Looks To Provide Curbside Bulk Item Pickups

Township government has a contractor assessing the township with the hope of providing curbside pickup for bulk items that were destroyed by Tropical Storm Ida and the flooding it spurred.

In a Facebook post, the Township says it’s hoped this pickup will begin in the next few days.

Residents are asked to put bulk items damaged and destroyed by Ida at their curbside, keeping streets and sidewalks clear.

Those who are requesting debris removal should complete the form, located here.

Mayor Phil Kramer said the Township hopes to be able to open the Convenience Center for more hours to accept more damaged items brought in by residents.

The Center, at School Avenue and Berry Street, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. September 7 for flood-damaged items only, and only from Township residents. The Township is waiving fees associated with storm-damaged items.

Kramer said the Township hopes to get more receptacles at the Center, which would allow for more hours for collecting debris.



