Township Long-Term Care Facilities Account For 60 Percent Of All Franklin COVID-19 Deaths

About 60 percent of all township residents’ deaths attributable to the coronavirus occurred in nursing homes, according to state health officials.

Data released April 20 by the state Department of Health showed that 178 nursing home residents tested positive for the virus, while 30 died from it.

Township-wide, as of April 20, 680 residents have tested positive for coronavirus, while 50 have died from it, according to the township Office of Emergency Management.

According to the state figures, the nursing homes, their total cases and deaths to date are:

Parker at Somerset: 30 cases, one death

Regency Jewish Heritage Post Acute Rehab and Nursing Care: 22 cases, three deaths

Spring Hills Assisted Living Facility: 29 cases, seven deaths

Martin & Edith Stein Assisted Living Residence: 35 cases, eight deaths

Willow Creek Rehab and Care Center: 62 cases, 11 deaths

Totals: 176 cases, 30 deaths.

The deaths include COVID-positive deaths, deaths in persons with pending test results, and respiratory illness deaths for which COVID testing was not performed, according to the DOH. All results were self-reported by the facilities.

In Franklin, 17 more township residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and five more have died from it, the township’s OEM reported on April 20.

The new cases bring the total township cases to 680 and the total township deaths to 50, according to the OEM.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



