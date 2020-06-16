Township Library To Begin ‘Curbside Pick-Up’ Of Library Material
Township residents who have missed going to the library since the COVID-19 shutdowns can take some solace: the library is starting a “curbside pick-up” program on June 22.
Modeled along the lines of what some large retailers are doing, the service is designed to be no-contact, according to the library’s web site.
Library patrons can order their materials three ways:
- Through the online catalog.
- Calling (732) 873-8700 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Using the new library chat service on on their web site.
Patrons are limited to five items per card, and only Video Club members may borrow videos, according to the web site.
Once patrons are notified that their materials are ready, they can drive to the library and park near the main entrance. Patrons must call teh library when they have parked and supply the library with the make and model and license plate number of their car, as well as their library card number, for easy identification.
Once parked, patrons must open their trunks and roll up their windows. Their materials will be placed in their trunks, according to the web site.
Returned materials can be placed in the book drops, but they will be quarantined for 72 hours, so take that into consideration.
Late fees will not be resumed until July 7, according to the web site.