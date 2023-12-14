Township Health Assessment/Action Plan Previewed For Township Council

HEALTH MATTERS – Saffie Kallon, foreground, discusses the health assessment report with the Township Council as Tara Kenyon looks on.

The results of a nearly two-year study of data, demographics and surveys on the factors that affect the health of Franklin Township residents was previewed at the December 12 Township Council meeting.

The information was presented by Tara Kenyon, the Township’s Open Space Consultant, and Saffie Kallon, the Township’s Special Projects Manager.

The women told the Council that the information in the final report – more than 150 pages – should be seen as “foundational.”

“This should be a foundational document for pretty much all of your groups, your organizations, your committees, to say, what is my area of expertise and how can I apply that toward keeping health equity for my township,” Kallon told the Council.

Called the Local Health and Assessment Plan, the report contains an assessment of local conditions in the township that affect residents’ health and an action plan designed to help bring about health equity in Franklin.

“The action plan … identifies programs, policies, and projects the township can implement or work on to get us to that goal of health equity,” Kenyon said.

Health equity, Kallon said, “dictates the fair and just opportunity for people to attain their ultimate health.”

“The benefit of doing this action plan is that we can come up with some actionable items that the various committees, commissions, and boards across the township, as well as our staff, will be able to understand what impacts are on different parts of the township and how we can balance that out moving forward,” Kenyon said.

Kenyon and Kallon were able to use Census geographical segments to analyze data at the voting ward level.

For example, they found that the average life expectancy of residents who live in Ward 1 – south and southwest of Suydam and South MIddlebush roads – is 88.1 years, while the average life expectancy of residents who live in Ward 5 – roughly encompassing Hamilton Street/Amwell Road, JFK Boulevard and the New Brunswick border – is 77.3 years.

“While the disparity is shocking, it’s not unique,” Kallon said. “We did see similar disparities in Woodbridge and Trenton, which also did the local health assessment.”

The results of more than 300 surveys filled out by township residents were also incorporated into the report.

The report highlighted 10 key findings gleaned by the surveys:

Franklinites are proud champions of diversity in the community

Local public transportation needs improvement

Mental health services need to be prioritized

Residents would like to see meetings of the Township Council and other committees held at different times of day and virtually

People enjoy the many community and cultural events held by teh township

There is a lack of knowledge and/or understanding related to services available to those with disabilities

Respondents are satisfied with the availability of and access to parks and open space

Environmental concerns, especially as they relate to health, are moving to the forefront

Specialized emotional and social services are needed for senior citizens

Residents would benefit from free or low-cost preventative screenings and medical attention

The report also includes a number of action items, including working with Somerset County transportation systems such as RideWise, DASH and SCOOT. Specifically, expanding the routes run by DASH and SCOOT.

The report also recommends investigating the feasibility of a micro-mobility project, which is basically using other types of non-motorized sources to get around town; planting trees, especially in Wards 4 and 5; increasing green infrastructure strategies such as capturing stormwater runoff and infiltrating it, and partnering with local hospitals to bring the services that will directly affect the health of Franklinites directly to them.

The report was well-received by the Council.

“This is great guidance for us as we look to how we can improve our community and with that, improve people’s health,” Council member Ed Potosnak said. “The disparity between Ward 1 and Ward 4, that’s eight years in life expectancy. That we can work to address each issue and extend that (life expectancy) is pretty motivating.”

The study was supported by a technical assistance grant from Sustainable New Jersey. The full report is scheduled to be posted on the Township web site by the end of December.







