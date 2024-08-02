Quantcast

Township Gives Road Resurfacing Updates

Added by Bill Bowman on August 2, 2024.
Saved under Taxes, Taxes at Work, Township Council

The Township has provided the following update on the various road work projects being conducted throughout Franklin.

Blackwells Mills Rd Reclamation -Reclamation will begin on or about August 12, 24. Road will be closed for 24 hours a day for approximately 2 weeks. 

Arden Area Resurfacing  -Concrete work in progress. 

  • Shannon Ct
  • Arden St
  • Park St
  • Gary Ct
  • Laird Terr
  • Girard Ave (Easton Ave to Fairmount)

Mosher Rd Area Resurfacing -Mettlers Rd work to begin on or about 8/19/24. Weather permitting. 

  • Mosher Rd
  • Acken Ln
  • Tournquist Ct
  • Washington Ave
  • Barbieri Ct
  • Eden St
  • Mettlers Rd

Cornelius Way Resurfacing -Awarded

  • Cornelius Way
  • Gunther Loop
  • Pucillo Ln
  • Debow St
  • Jean Rd
  • Lenape Dr
  • Railroad Ave
  • Virginia Ct
  • Fort St
  • Stone Leigh Way
  • Elm St

  Suydam Rd Area Resurfacing – Work to begin in September 

  • Suydam Rd
  • Benjamin Griggs
  • Peoples Line Rd

Home, Ambrose and Dunbar St’s Resurfacing -Work to begin mid September

Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing -To be awarded 8/13/24

  • Rodgers Ave
  • Waldorf St
  • Hunt Rd
  • Continental Rd
  • Elmwood St
  • Holly St
  • Victor St
  • Martin St

New Brunswick Rd (Willow to DeMott)- To be Awarded 8/13/24

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …