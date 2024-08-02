Township Gives Road Resurfacing Updates
The Township has provided the following update on the various road work projects being conducted throughout Franklin.
Blackwells Mills Rd Reclamation -Reclamation will begin on or about August 12, 24. Road will be closed for 24 hours a day for approximately 2 weeks.
Arden Area Resurfacing -Concrete work in progress.
- Shannon Ct
- Arden St
- Park St
- Gary Ct
- Laird Terr
- Girard Ave (Easton Ave to Fairmount)
Mosher Rd Area Resurfacing -Mettlers Rd work to begin on or about 8/19/24. Weather permitting.
- Mosher Rd
- Acken Ln
- Tournquist Ct
- Washington Ave
- Barbieri Ct
- Eden St
- Mettlers Rd
Cornelius Way Resurfacing -Awarded
- Cornelius Way
- Gunther Loop
- Pucillo Ln
- Debow St
- Jean Rd
- Lenape Dr
- Railroad Ave
- Virginia Ct
- Fort St
- Stone Leigh Way
- Elm St
Suydam Rd Area Resurfacing – Work to begin in September
- Suydam Rd
- Benjamin Griggs
- Peoples Line Rd
Home, Ambrose and Dunbar St’s Resurfacing -Work to begin mid September
Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing -To be awarded 8/13/24
- Rodgers Ave
- Waldorf St
- Hunt Rd
- Continental Rd
- Elmwood St
- Holly St
- Victor St
- Martin St