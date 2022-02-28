Township Firefighter Injured In Vacant House Fire

A township firefighter suffered breathing difficulties fighting a fire in a vacant Girard Avenue house on February 28.

The fire was deemed to be not suspicious, and its cause and origin are under investigation, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

Police received a 9-1-1 call about a smoke condition in the Girard and Hillcrest avenues area at about 12:40 a.m., according to the press release.

Responding officers found the house on fire on Girard and also determined that there were no occupants, the release said.

Firefighters from East Franklin Volunteer Fire Company, Community Volunteer Fire Company, Middlebush Fire Company and New Brunswick Fire Company responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze, according to the release. The Franklin Township Office of Fire Prevention responded to the scene to investigate.

The injured firefighter, from the East Franklin Fire Company, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the release.



