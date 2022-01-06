Township DPW To Collect Christmas Trees
Discarded Christmas trees will be picked up by the township Public Works Department on January 10 and January 18.
All lights, wires, decorations and tinsel should be removed from trees.
All trees should be out on curbs by 7 a.m. Jan. 10.
Trees can also be brought to the Convenience Center on Berry Street on any date the center is open for no charge. For Convenience Center hours and information please visit the the Convenience Center Page.
Trees can also be taken to Colonial Park’s parking lot F between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. until January 31.
For more information, call 908-722-1200, ext. 5721.
Please note that snow removal takes precedence over tree removal.