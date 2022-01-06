Quantcast

Township DPW To Collect Christmas Trees

Added by Bill Bowman on January 5, 2022.
Saved under General News

Discarded Christmas trees will be picked up by the township Public Works Department on January 10 and January 18.

All lights, wires, decorations and tinsel should be removed from trees.

All trees should be out on curbs by 7 a.m. Jan. 10.

Trees can also be brought to the Convenience Center on Berry Street on any date the center is open for no charge. For Convenience Center hours and information please visit the the Convenience Center Page.

Trees can also be taken to Colonial Park’s parking lot F between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. until January 31.

For more information, call 908-722-1200, ext. 5721.

Please note that snow removal takes precedence over tree removal.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!