Township Democrats Pick Leadership

Added by Bill Bowman on June 27, 2022.
The Franklin Township Democratic Municipal Committee elected Ronald Jordan as Municipal Chair at its annual reorganization meeting on June 26 during a meeting at the Doubletree Hotel, Somerset.

Also elected to serve were Linda Montgomery Williams, First Vice-Chair; Edward  Potosnak, Second Vice-Chair; Shepa Uddin, Third Vice-Chair; Damianty Chivukula, Recording Secretary, and Phyllis Beals, Corresponding Secretary. 

Recently elected Democratic Committee persons in each of the township’s election districts were the electors.

For more information about how to get involved with the local Democratic party, visit ftdems.org or the JFK Democratic Club at franklinjfkclub.com.

