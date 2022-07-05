Township Council Supports Cannabis Licenses For 14 Businesses
More than a dozen applicants for state Cannabis Business Licenses who want to locate in the township received support from the Township Council at its June 14 meeting.
A resolution of support for the applicants is required by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, which will decide the fates of the applications.
The Council in the past has gone all-in on supporting cannabis businesses of all stripes in the township, having last year approved a resolution allowing all six classes of cannabis licenses in the eight Villages.
The businesses have applied for Cannabis Cultivator, Processing, Manufacturing and Distributor licenses.
The businesses which received Council support are:
- Fresh Grow to be located at 15 Worlds Fair Drive
- POTUS Group to be located at 9 Shirley Avenue
- TGC Group to be located at 202 Campus Drive
- Scarlet Garden to be located at 9 Shirley Avenue
- Rugonwild to be located at 210 Pierce Street
- Altus NJ to be located at 7 and 14 Veronica Avenue
- Veronica Harvest to be located at 14 Veronica Avenue
- Galaxy Cultivation to be located at 14 Veronica Avenue
- Green Bubble to be located at 300 Memorial Drive
- Creative Flavors by Esther to be located at 230 Davidson
- New Botanical to be located at 14 Veronica Avenue
- Malcom David’s to be located at 14 Veronica Avenue
- Good as New Jersey to be located at 14 Veronica
- Responsible Growth to be located at 70 Clyde Road