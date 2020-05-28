Township Council Purchases Goods And Services Worth Nearly $14 Million
Nearly $14 million in goods and services purchases were approved May 26 by the Township Council.
The largest expenditure – $10,200,000 – was awarded to 17 companies for engineering consulting services. Each of the contracts is worth $600,000.
The firms receiving the contracts are:
- Prestige Environmental, Inc., Somerset
- CME Associates, Parlin
- Van Cleef Engineering Associates, Hillsborough
- Mott MacDonald, Iselin
- Boswell Engineering, South Hackensack
- Gannett Fleming, Inc., Piscataway
- Suburban Consulting Engineers, Inc., Flanders
- Roberts Engineering Group, Hamilton
- BANC3 Engineering, Inc., Princeton
- Omsum Engineering LLC, Piscataway
- Bright View Engineering, Livingston
- Pennoni, Newark
- Maser Consulting, Hampton
- Stonewater Architecture LLC, Colonia
- MFS Engineers & Surveyors, South Plainfield
- Harbor Consultants, Inc., Cranford
- T&M Associates, Middletown
Core and Main of Edison was awarded a $3 million contract for various parts and styles of water mains.
Meco, Inc. of Clarksburg was awarded a $429,066.80 contract to resurface Arlington Avenue.
Maaco Collision of North Brunswick was awarded a $200,000 contract for motor vehicle body repair and finishing. The contract spans two years, and is worth $100,000 per year.
Winner Ford of Cherry Hill was awarded a $61,134 contract for a 2020 Ford F350 4×4 cab and chassis with a dumping rack body and plow.