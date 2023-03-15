Township Council Passes Resolutions Of Support For Three More Cannabis Applications

One of the cannabis business applications supported by the Council plans to locate in Franklin Court on Hamilton Street. (Photo: LoopNet).

The Township Council on March 14 approved its 65th, 66th and 67th supportive resolutions for cannabis businesses that want to set up shop in the township.

One of the resolutions is for a business – West Orange Farms – that is applying for a cultivator, manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor license. The business is targeting 220 Churchill Avenue for its operation.

Two of the resolutions are for businesses that are applying for retail licenses.

The first, The Dispensary of Franklin, is targeting space at 920-950 Hamilton Street, a strip shopping center known as Franklin Court.

The second, Cannability, will be located in office space at 4597 Route 27, in Kingston.

The applicants still must win approval from the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission. The Council resolutions are required of all applicants to the CRC.