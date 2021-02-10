Township Council Ok’s More Than $120,000 In Services Contracts

Contracts worth more than $120,000 were approved February 9 by the Township Council.

The Council approved contracts to provide employee health services, and for maintenance for the township 9-1-1 system.

A $30,000 contract for employee health services was awarded to Robert Wood Johnson Physician Enterprise P.A./Urgent Med of Philadelphia.

According to the contract, services to be provided include

Pre-Employment physicals

Promotional physicals

Employee return to work examinations

Employee drug and alcohol screenings

TB Testing

Work-related vaccinations (Rabies, Hepatitis B).

The Council also awarded a $66,000 contract to the United States Postal Service for postage machine postage.

Finally, the Council also authorized a $27,772.59 payment on a maintenance contract for the township 9-1-1 system to Vesta Solutions of California.



