Township Council Issues Proclamations And Commendations

GIRL SCOUTS HONORED – Kennedy Price and Yashmee Yatham, and Maya and Ella Pabuwal were honored March 12 by the Township Council for achieving the Girl Scout Silver Award.

Commendations to Girl Scouts and proclamations acknowledging holidays were among those issued March 12 by the Township Council.

Two teams of two girls each were acknowledged for reaching their Girl Scout Silver Awards, the second-highest ranking Girl Scouts can receive.

Kennedy Price and Yashmee Yatham were honored for achieving the award with their project entitled, Clean the Streams, and Maya Pabuwal and Ella Pabuwal were honored for achieving the award with their project entitled, Safe Warm Weather Hiking.

A proclamation was also issued acknowledging Girl Scout Week, from March 10-16.

The proclamation from Mayor Phil Kramer urged residents to “join me in recognizing and celebrating

the invaluable contributions of the Girls Scouts to our society and in supporting their mission

of building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.”

Proclamations recognizing the Muslim celebration of Ramadan and the Persian and Central Asian observances of Nowuz were also issued at the meeting.

Ramadan, the proclamation reads, “is a sacred month observed by millions of Muslims around the world, marked by fasting, prayer, reflection and community.”

“We, Alex Kharazi, Councilman, Shepa Uddin, Councilwoman and Phillip Kramer, Mayor, do hereby proclaim the month of Ramadan, which began on March 11, 2024 and expected to end on April 10, 2024, as a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community for Muslims in the Township

of Franklin and encourage all citizens to join in recognizing the significance of

Ramadan and in extending warm wishes of peace, blessings, and prosperity to our

Muslim brothers and sisters during this auspicious time,” the proclamation reads.

Nowruz, which translates to “New Day,” is “an ancient celebration observed by millions of people around the world, marking the arrival of spring and the beginning of the new year in various cultures, particularly in countries such as Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and parts of Central Asia,” the proclamation reads.

“Nowruz serves as an occasion to honor the rich cultural heritage and contributions of Persian and Central Asian communities to our society, promoting diversity, inclusivity, and intercultural understanding,” the proclamation reads.

Social Emotional Learning Day, March 8, acknowledges “the process through which all young people and adults acquire and apply the knowledge, skills, and attitudes to develop healthy identities, manage

emotions, and achieve personal and collective goals, fee and show empathy for others, establish and

maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions,” the proclamation reads.

“SEL competencies develop throughout our lives and are essential to success in our schools, workplaces, homes, and communities and allow individuals to contribute meaningfully to society,” according to the proclamation.

Chris Lemongelli, a supervisor at Somerset County Vocational and Technical School in Bridgewater, said SEL helps students “become future-ready people.”

“Be ready for job interviews, for relationships, for conversations,” he said. “Things as simple as that to being entrepreneurs and leaders in their field.”

Women’s History Month, according to the proclamation, “is a time to celebrate and honor the contributions, achievements, and resilience of women throughout history, acknowledging their invaluable role in shaping our society, advancing progress, and championing equality.”

“The observance of Women’s History Month is a testament to the strength, resilience, and courage of women throughout history and serves as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and uplifting women’s voices and achievements every day,” the proclamation reads.

